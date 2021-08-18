Pakistan Taliban declares allegiance to Kabul, vows to crush Islamabad

New Delhi, Aug 18: Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan chief Mufti Noor Wali Mehsud (TTP) has congratulated Taliban chief Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada on Taliban's victory. Mehsud also reinstated his bayat (allegiance) to the Taliban Chief, in a statement extending full support to the Islamic Emirates.

"I, on behalf of Mujahidin of TTP, would like to congratulate Ameer-ul-Momineen Hibatullah Akhundzada on this blessed victory. Congratulations to Mullah Yaqub & Mullah Baradar," says, the TTP chief Noor Wali Mehsud, "This victory is the victory of the entire Muslim Ummah and the future of the entire Islamic Ummah depends on it."

The TTP chief said that he has good ties with them. He further vowed to continue the struggle against Pakistan.

He thanked the Taliban chief for the release of more than 1000 TTP commanders who were kept in the most secured Bagram prison in Kabul. Some of them were high ranking commanders of the TTP. Mehsud's former deputy Maulvi Faqir Mohammad was released on Sunday from Bagram prison l by the Taliban. Afghan journalists shared his picture as he was being escorted in a car. Fakir was arrested by Afghan security forces in 2013 and Pakistan was seeking his handover.

Recently Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan chief NoorWaliMehsud in his first exclusive interview said he has a good relationship with Afghan Taliban and its gains will help them as well.Mehsud also vowed to continue their attack against the Pakistan security forces and CPEC projects.

TTP Chief Noor Wali Mehsud, an UN designated terrorist with a bounty of $2 million on his head, claims that over 6000 of his fighters have been fighting along with the Taliban.

Last week, he announced that many splinter groups have joined the TTP including the dreaded Ustad Aslam's group. Aslam's group was the ninth jihadist group to join the TTP since July 2020.

Among the other formations are three TTP splinters, two al-Qaeda affiliates, a faction of Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ), and two jihadist groups from South Waziristan. He has reiterated his group will continue its "war against Pakis¬tan's security forces" and its goal is to "take control of the border regions and make them independent." In his first TV interview Mehsud had said Taliban Chief Akhundzada, deputy chiefs Mullah Yakub and Mullah Baradar are his brothers and his group will be benefitted by their victory.

"Our relations with the Afghan Taliban are based on brotherhood, sympathy, and Islamic principles," Mehsud clarified that he is not using Afghan soil for attacking Pakistani army, "We don't need Afghanistan's soil to protect ourselves from Pakistan Army's attacks. We are still fighting with the Pakistan Army from our own soil. We are hoping to take control of tribal region and make it an independent area."

Pakistani leadership, while cheering the Taliban victories across the disputed Durand line, equally worried about their own Pakistan Taliban who is now out of control.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor