Pakistan to hold Legislative Assembly polls in PoK today

After weeks-long political rallies throughout Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, polling for the occupied region's Legislative Assembly will be held on Sunday.

Radio Pakistan reported that the polling will begin at 08:00 hours and continue till 5:00 pm. Over three million voters will elect their representatives for PoK Legislative Assembly for the next term. A total of 587 candidates are contesting the polls in 33 constituencies of PoK districts and 121 candidates on 12 constituencies of refugees settled in Pakistan.

On Saturday, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif appealed to locals in the area to exercise their vote and also to ensure that "ballot thieves" do not win, referring to the Imran Khan-led ruling government.

"My brothers and sisters when a vote is stolen, it is not just the vote but also the fees of your children, the expenses of your children, your employment that is being stolen. I urge the people to safeguard their votes and stop these "baxa chor (ballot thieves), Cheeni chor(sugar thieves), aata chor( flour thieves) and "medicine chor (medicine thieves)" Sharif said in a video posted on Pakistan Muslim League (N) Twitter handle.

"On July 25, the people will tell that they would not allow these people to steal votes for Kashmir," he added.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan has made tall promises in a bid to woo voters amid lackluster support to his party. On Friday, Khan had said he hoped for a referendum for the people of Kashmir to find out if they want to join Pakistan or want an independent state.

Leader of Opposition in the Pakistan National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif later on Saturday slammed Pakistan PM for his statement assuring Kashmiris a right to opt for independence. Shehbaz Sharif said the Khan's remarks were a 'deviation' from Pakistan's historical stance on the issue, Dawn reported.

"Imran Niazi is deviating from the historical and constitutional position of Pakistan by talking about the referendum in Kashmir," Shehbaz wrote on Twitter.

Pakistan Muslim League(N) also said that the Jammu and Kashmir dispute will be decided by the irrevocable right of a transparent and independent referendum under the auspices of the United Nations and Pakistan should not impose a solution on them.

( With inputs from ANI )

