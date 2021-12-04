Pakistan to host emergency OIC meeting on Afghanistan on Dec 19

Pakistan is set to host a special meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on December 19 regarding the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.

"In view of the serious humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, Pakistan will host the Extraordinary Session of [OIC] Council of Foreign Ministers on Afghanistan on 19 Dec, in support of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's convening of the meeting as OIC Summit Chair," Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said in a tweet.

Earlier in the week, Saudi Arabia called for an OIC meeting on the issue.

The issues of unfreezing Afghan financial assets in Western banks and the formation of a more inclusive government in the country will be high on the agenda of the meeting, the Russian news agency reported citing the Saudi Foreign Ministry.

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said that the meeting would facilitate the coordination of necessary measures to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

( With inputs from ANI )

