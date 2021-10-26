Pakistan's Awami National Party protests against rising prices, says govt forcing poor to die by suicide

Pakistan's Awami National Party (ANP) staged demonstrations across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Monday against the rising prices of essential commodities in the country, reported local media.

ANP leaders and elected representatives addressed the rallies held at block level in all the districts of the province on Monday, Dawn reported citing a statement by ANP.

While addressing a rally in Shangla, Mian Iftikhar Hussain, ANP central general secretary, alleged that the government was forcing the poor to die by suicide.

Stating that National Accountability Bureau (NCB) was biased, Hussain said that the federal agency is degrading innocent people in fabricated cases.

Emphasising that clean chits were given to PTI's "corrupt" ministers, he said that it was time to oust the government.

The ANP leader also blamed Prime Minister Imran Khan for rising inflation.

ANP senior leader Ghulam Ahmad Bilour, central finance secretary Senator Hidayatullah, MPAs Khushdil Khan, Samar Bilour, Salahuddin and others also addressed the rallies against the rising inflation.

In Charsadda, like other parts of the province, ANP staged protest demonstrations against price hike and unemployment in all three tehsils including Charsadda, Tangi and Shabqaddar.

Pakistan is facing a surge in inflation as prices of essential commodities, fuel and others are on the rise, drawing condemnation and protests by opposition parties against the Imran Khan government.

( With inputs from ANI )

