Pak's ex-Chief Justice controversy: High Court serves notices to former top judge of Gilgit Baltistan, media house

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday issued show-cause notices on all parties in a case pertaining to the serious allegations levelled against the former chief justice of Pakistan, Saqib Nisar, by the ex-chief justice of Gilgit-Baltistan Justice (retd) Rana Shamim, reported The News International.

The IHC a day earlier had summoned ex-CJ GB, editor-in-chief of The News, editor of the newspaper as the publication ran the story, which levelled serious allegations against former CJP.

The issue pertains to the then Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar. He had directed a high court judge to not release Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz on bail at any cost before the 2018 general polls, The News had reported citing an affidavit of Shamim.

"Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz Sharif must remain in jail until the general elections are over. On assurances from the other side, he (Saqib Nisar) became calm and happily demanded another cup of tea," The News quoted the affidavit of the former top judge of GB talking about the then chief justice of Pakistan.

Shamin was not present in the court. Shamim's son apologised for his father's absence and asked the court staff for permission to play a video in the courtroom, but it was denied.

On the behalf of the former top judge of Gilgit Baltistan, his lawyer appeared in the court, stating that Shamim was not feeling well. The lawyer said that Shamim's brother had passed away.

( With inputs from ANI )

