Parents of Michigan high school shooting suspect return home after 'be on the lookout' alert

The parents of the Michigan high school shooting suspect have returned to Oakland county after 'be on the lookout' alert.

Attorneys for the parents of Oxford High School shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley revealed that James and Jennifer Crumbley, parents of the suspect are returning to the Oakland County, Michigan, area to be prosecuted. This is following a 'be on the lookout' (BOLO) alert by the authorities on Friday, reported Fox News.

"The Crumbleys left town on the night of the tragic shooting for their own safety. They are returning to the area to be prosecuted. They are not fleeing from law enforcement despite recent comments in media reports," quoted Fox News as saying the attorneys Shannon Smith and Mariell Lehman.

A state-wide 'be on the Lookout' alert was issued for James and Jennifer Crumbley on Friday, confirmed the two police departments to FOX 2 Detroit.

As mentioned by the Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald, both the parents are facing four counts of involuntary manslaughter after their 15-year-old son was accused of killing four students in an open fire at the Oakland High School earlier this week, reported Fox News.

