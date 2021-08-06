Patna residents facing monsoon blues

Patna, Aug 6 Patna is no longer a safe district in Bihar in terms of flood and water logging issues. Several localities are facing the problem of water logging following the rainfall, mainly due to choked drainage system.

One such locality is Chitrakut Nagar under Danapur police station where the water logging situation has not witnessed much improvement in the last one month. Residents have been complaining about the knee-deep water accumulated in ward number 35 (Road number 9), and that it spread to the ground floor of every house.

Narendra Singh, an advocate and resident of road number 9, said: "We have submitted a written complaint to the executive officer of Danapur city council 20 days ago. The official has assured to clear the blockage indrains connected to the locality but no one has come so far."

"We have good connectivity through concrete road. The local ward councilor has put clay bricks on the road in a bid to increase its level. Due to heavy rain, the clay went into the drains and got choked," said another resident Vinod Kumar Verma.

"The road is not fit for the movement of motor vehicles... even for two wheelers as the bricks are not placed on concrete roads in uniform manner. We often see bikers losing balance and falling on the road," Ganesh Sharma said.

This locality has over 200 houses, and over 1,000 people are affected. The situation in other parts of Danapur is almost similar.

In Mubarakpur area near Indirapuram school, the situation is even more pathetic. The area is surrounded with number of high rise apartments but the condition of roads are said to be the worst. Some of the roads are not even concrete.

"During assembly election, leaders came to our locality... promised to make concrete roads but nothing has happened till now," said Sanjay Pandey, a resident of Mubarakpur.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor