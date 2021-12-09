Pentagon not commenting on possible anti-Iranian drills with Israel

The US Department of Defence is not commenting on possible joint drills with Israel that may be targeted at Iran, Pentagon spokeswoman Jessica McNulty told Sputnik.

On Wednesday, the Reuters news agency reported citing a senior US official that US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz during a meeting at the Pentagon on Thursday would discuss plans to conduct military drills to prepare for the possibility of an attack to destroy Iran's nuclear facilities should diplomacy fail with Tehran.

"We routinely conduct training with our Israeli counterparts as we deal with common threats in the region. We have nothing to add to the press reports," McNulty said on late Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said that Austin and Gantz would discuss Iran's nuclear provocations and destabilizing actions during the upcoming meeting. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

