Perpetrators must be brought to justice: UN chief condemns horrific Shia mosque blast in Afghanistan

United Nations Security General Antonio Guterres has condemned the horrific attack at a Shia mosque in the Afghan city of Kunduz, saying that the attacks targeting civilians, who are exercising the right to freely practice their religion, are violations of fundamental human rights.

Guterres, in a statement released by his spokesperson, said, "The perpetrators must be brought to justice."

The Secretary-General expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and wished for a speedy recovery for the injured.

According to news reports, the attack was claimed by the local Islamic State terrorist group affiliate, known as Islamic State Khorasan Province (IKSP). More than 100 people were killed and about 20 people were injured in the explosion.

IKSP has previously targeted the Shia Muslim community in Sunni-majority Afghanistan.

Terrorists from IKSP, carried out the deadly attack at Kabul airport last month, which killed 13 United States military personnel, and 169 Afghan civilians.

The UN Mission in Afghanistan, UNAMA, tweeted that it was deeply concerned over the recent spate of attacks, which apart from the bombing of Sayyidabad mosque on Friday, included an incident claimed by IKSP on Sunday near a mosque in Kabul, and Wednesday's attack on a school in Khost, which is so far, unclaimed.

"Today's incident is part of a disturbing pattern of violence", said UNAMA.

In a tweet, the UN human rights office, OHCHR, said that the bombings and targetting of houses of worship, "highlights the vulnerability of ordinary Afghans, especially religious minorities. Our hearts are with the victims and we hope for justice."

( With inputs from ANI )

