Picture of empty plane carrying one person goes viral as thousands desperate to flee Taliban

The Taliban's takeover of Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, has raised concerns around the world. President Ashraf Ghani has fled the country, prompting Afghan soldiers and police to drop their weapons. They are surrendering to the Taliban. The terror of the Taliban's tyrannical regime is on the minds of the Afghan people and they are fleeing the country in any way they can. They are running towards the airport without visas or passports. Several photos and videos from Afghanistan have surfaced. At the risk of their lives, people are trying to get out of the airport.

Meanwhile, as thousands of people were trying to flee the country, an empty flight flew from Kabul carrying only wife of an ex-Royal Marine commando in it. Paul 'Pen' Farthing, a British expat who lives in Kabul, has been separated from his wife during the chaos engulfing Afghanistan. He said on Twitter that she is now on her way home, and shared an image of the inside of what is believed to be a Norwegian plane. Paul's wife was also stranded at the Kabul airport. His wife was sent to Norway on an empty plane- despite western nations offering to take thousands of desperate Afghans out of the country after abandoning it to the Taliban.

Farthing's wife was flying to Norway on a C17 Globemaster military transport plane. This plane was completely empty. The plane took off from Kabul for the commando's wife at a time when the people of Afghanistan were risking their lives to leave the country.

Paul Farthing shared this photo on Twitter."Kaisa is on her way home! BUT this aircraft is empty…scandalous as thousands wait outside #Kabul airport being crushed as they cannot get in Sadly people will be left behind when this mission is over as we CANNOT get it right Broken heart," he wrote.

But people have reacted angrily to Farthing's photo. Netizens on social media are questioning Farthing's actions. Why was an entire plane sent to rescue one person? People have asked such question. The netizens have demanded that the government Human Rights Commission should investigate the matter and take action.



