Picture of Indian Upanishad verses engraved on the walls of Poland library goes viral!

The knowledge of Upanishads, is not only an area of spiritual attraction but also a view of science and India's ancient culture has now gone global. In a twitter post which has now gone viral, the official social media handle, of of the Embassy of India in Warsaw, Poland posted a heartwarming image of the ancient scriptures engraved on the wall of Warsaw University's library.

What a pleasant sight !!😇 This is a wall of Warsaw University's library with Upanishads engraved on it. Upanishads are late vedic Sanskrit texts of Hindu philosophy which form the foundations of Hinduism. 🙏🙏@MEAIndiapic.twitter.com/4fWLlBUAdX — India in Poland (@IndiainPoland) July 9, 2021

