Pleas against quota for OBCs, EWS in NEET, SC issues notice

New Delhi, Sep 6 The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to examine pleas challenging the Centre's decision to implement 10 per cent quota for economically weaker section (EWS) category and 27 per cent quota for Other Backward Classes (OBC) in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) admissions for medical courses.

Senior advocate Arvind P. Datar, representing petitioner Neil Aurelio Nunes and others, contended before a bench headed by Justice D.Y. Chandrachud that the decision is against the Madras High Court order and also raises question, whether there should be horizontal or vertical reservation.

Senior advocate Vikas Singh, representing another petitioner Yash Tekwani and others, submitted that in an earlier verdict, the top court had held there will be no reservation in higher degree courses and this decision will have its impact on the NEET.

The plea contended that petitioners and similarly affected candidates were shocked to note the reservation in 15 per cent UG and 50 per cent PG All India Quota seats (MBBS/BDS and MD/MS/MDS), which comes into effect from the current academic session 2021-22.

The petitioners sought quashing the Medical Counselling Committee notice issued on July 29, providing for implementation of reservation criteria in the current academic session.

After hearing arguments, the bench, also comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Hima Kohli, issued notice to the Central government and the Medical Counselling Committee. The top court tagged them with a pending matter.

"Issue notice, returnable on September 20, 2021. List the Writ Petitions along with SLP (C) Diary No 20808/2021 on September 20, 2021," said the top court in its order.

Tekwani and others argued that they are doctors who possess a recognised MBBS degree from a university, registered with the state medical council and they are aspirants for NEET-PG 2021, which is proposed to be conducted on September 11.

The plea said: "That the Petitioners have filed the present writ petition under Article 32 of the Constitution of India to bring to the notice of this Court the grave and serious problems faced by thousands of students across the country in view of notice dated July 29, issued by the Respondent No 1 (MCC)."

