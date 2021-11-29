PM issues decree to unblock frozen bank accounts of former government officials still in Afghanistan

Prime Minister Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund issued a decree ordering the Central Bank to unblock the bank accounts of officials of the previous Ashraf Gh government who have not left the country.

Afghstan Prime Minister Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund recently issued a decree ordering the Central Bank to unblock the bank accounts of those former government officials who have not left the country, reported TOLOnews.

It further states that the Central Bank needs to pay salaries to those former government officials who are now working for the Islamic Emirate, the present government.

According to the decree, previously frozen accounts of the former government officials who have not left Afghstan will be unblocked. However, such officials will not be given salaries, reported TOLOnews citing the decree.

"The Central Bank is obliged to free the accounts of those former government officials who now work with the Islamic Emirate and pay their salaries. It is also ordered to release the accounts of those former government officials who are in Afghstan," quoted TOLOnews as saying Ahmadullah Wasiq, a member of the cultural commission of the Information and Culture Ministry.

The Islamic Emirate had frozen bank accounts of the former government officials in September this year.

Based on the decree, the properties of those former government officials who have left the country and have not handed over their responsibilities to the current government will remain frozen. However, their relatives' properties and accounts will be freed, reported TOLOnews.

"The Taliban have understood that the confiscation of property of former government officials was not the right thing to do, and was a political decision," TOLOnews quoted a political analyst as saying.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor