PM Modi holds meeting with First Solar CEO in Washington

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the first day of his three-day US visit, met with Mark R Widmar, Chief executive officer (CEO) of First Solar in Washington DC.

First Solar Inc is a US multinational corporation, which manufactures solar panels, provide utility-scale PV power plants. The company also provides services associated with finance, construction, and maintenance and end-of-life panel recycling.

This discussion is a part of PM Modi's series of meetings with heads of corporates that have the potential to invest in India.

Aside from First Solar CEO, the Prime Minister also met Qualcomm CEO Cristiano R Amonand and Adobe Chairman Shantanu Narayen.

PM Modi is also slated to meet the leadership of Blackstone and General Atomics.

Prime Minister Modi arrived in Washington on Wednesday for his much-touted US visit. He received a warm welcome from the members of the Indian community at Joint Base Andrews in Washington DC.

The CEOs that Prime Minister is meeting, represent diverse areas from technology, the IT sector to finance to defence to renewable energy.

"I think it is a very good mix of CEOs, that would be meeting Prime Minister Modi on a one to one basis, investments in the United States have been very important and very significant in India's recent development activities in line with our major economic initiatives, the flagship program. In particular what we call Make in India," the source had added.

Meanwhile, later in the day, PM Modi is scheduled to meet Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

US President Joe Biden will host PM Modi at the White House on September 24, this is going to be the first in-person meeting between the two leaders after Biden took over as the US President on January 20.

( With inputs from ANI )

