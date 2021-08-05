PM Modi meets Australian PM's Special Trade Envoy, discusses ways to further strengthen bilateral ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott AC who is visiting India in his capacity of Australian Prime Minister's Special Trade Envoy for India.

The two leaders discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral trade, investment and economic cooperation to realise the full potential of the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, said a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office.

PMO said both the leaders emphasized that enhanced economic cooperation between India and Australia would help both countries better address the economic challenges emerging out of the COVID-19 pandemic, and would also help them in realising their shared vision of a stable, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

Prime Minister Modi expressed his satisfaction at the stellar growth of India-Australia ties in recent times and admired the important contributions of Prime Minister Morrison and Former Prime Minister Abbott in this journey.

He also recalled his virtual summit last year with Prime Minister Morrison and reiterated his desire to be able to host PM Morrison in India as soon as conditions permit.

At the Leaders' Virtual Summit held between Prime Minister Modi and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on June 4 last year, the bilateral relationship was elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, under which India and Australia committed, inter alia, to encourage expanded trade and investment flows for mutual benefit and decided to re-engage on a bilateral Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA).

The present visit by Tony Abbott AC is reflective of this shared ambition, as per the statement.

( With inputs from ANI )

