PM Modi, other G20 world leaders toss coins into Rome's iconic Trevi Fountain

Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined other leaders of the Group of 20 on Sunday as they tossed coins into the famed wishing well of Rome's historic Trevi Fountain.

According to legend it is believed that if you throw a coin into the fountain, you'll return to Rome.

"The G20 leaders at Trevi Fountain, one of the landmarks in Rome. For people, planet and prosperity, leaders toss a coin in the wishing well of the Fountain," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi informed in a tweet.

Standing to the right of Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison Modi tossed his coin into the enormous fountain that has been the backdrop of many films, the most famous of them Fellini's La Dolce Vita.

Along with PM Modi, several heads of the states also visited the symbolic fountain.

During the visit to the iconic fountain, the Prime Minister was also seen in conversation with with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The Prime Minister arrived in Italy on Friday to participate in the two-day G20 Summit.

The theme of this G20 meet under the Italian Presidency is centered around 'People, Planet and Prosperity.'

On Saturday, PM Modi met various leaders including Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the G20 Summit.

PM Modi also had a warm meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican City which lasted for an hour and invited him to visit India.

On Sunday, the Prime Minister is expected to have a meeting with Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the sidelines of the G20 summit besides participating in discussions on 'Climate Change and Environment and Sustainable Development'.

There will be a global summit on supply chain resilience.

( With inputs from ANI )

