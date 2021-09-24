PM Modi signs visitors' book in Roosevelt Room of White House

Registering the spirit of US-India friendship in ink, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday signed the visitors' book in the Roosevelt Room here at the White House.

The Roosevelt Room is a meeting room in the West Wing of the White House. It is named after two related US presidents -- Theodore Roosevelt and Franklin D. Roosevelt -- who contributed to the wing's design.

"Prime Minister @narendramodi signs the visitor book in the Roosevelt Room of the White House. Registering the spirit of US-India friendship in ink," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson said in a tweet.

Prior to this, Prime Minister Modi interacted with US President Joe Biden regarding range of issues including trade, people to people ties and initiatives taken by the new US administration.

This is the first meeting between the two leaders since Biden assumed office in January this year. PM Modi said that the bilateral summit is important and noted that the seeds have been sown for an even stronger friendship between India and the US.

Underlining the importance of the business ties between the two countries, PM Modi told US President Joe Biden that there is much to be done in the field of trade.

During the meeting with US President Biden, PM Modi praised him for his efforts in combating the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and promoting Quad.

Meanwhile, Biden said that ties between the US and India can help in solving "a lot of global challenges".

Biden recalled that in 2006, when he was US Vice President, he had said that India and the US will be among the closest nations in the world in 2020.

Earlier, PM Modi and Biden had participated in three summits. Two of them were hosted by President Biden - the Quad virtual summit in March and the Climate Change Summit in April which were also held virtually.

( With inputs from ANI )

