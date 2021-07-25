PML-N leader terms Imran Khan detestable, says his party will face defeat in PoK elections

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Joint Secretary Talal Chaudhry, on Sunday termed Prime Minister Imran Khan a detestable (Siyasi gandh) and said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf will face defeat in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) elections.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, the PML-N leader said: "Imran Khan is detestable (Siyasi gandh)."

Expressing confidence over, he said: "He (Imran Khan) claims that Pakistan government never defeated in Kashmir. But today it is going to be news, that for the first time in 70 years, the Pakistan government are going to be defeated in here in the election."

"It is because over the 70 years period whatever government came here in Kashmir, all were sympathetic to Kashmir, they fought for Kashmir, not like Imran Khan who dumbed the United Nations regulations in a rally and tried to impose their decision," he added.

He further lashed out at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party members and said that if they attack his party workers then, they will face retaliatory action.

"We never touched anybody at polling stations. But in the morning when they touched our workers, we fought back. I tell you... if they raise hands on us and try to rig voters or do any activities against the constitution or law, if they become obstacles in election processing, if they raise hands we will break their face," he said.

Daring Imran Khan-led PTI party, the Joint Secretary further said: "Today, if you try to rig a spectacle, let me tell you clearly. You will make your spectacle.

"...Give a try to make our polling agents out from polling booths at 6 pm, try not giving us form 45..., try to stop results... You have to cross over our 'dead bodies' for this."

"We will not let it happen," he added further.

Two PTI workers were killed in a clash with Pakistan Peoples Party activists at a polling station in the Kotli district of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir as polling for 45 seats of Legislative Assembly which was held today.

Last year, Pakistan conducted the Legislative Assembly election in occupied Gilgit-Baltistan.

The main opposition parties-- Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and PPP-- had termed the occupied Gilgit-Baltistan election rigged as the polls were in favour of Imran Khan's PTI party.

( With inputs from ANI )

