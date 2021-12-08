Poland expects no positive impact of Putin-Biden talks: Foreign Ministry

Warsaw does not envisage any positive results from the talks between the presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, Polish First Deputy Foreign Minister Szymon Szynkowski vel Sek said on Wednesday.

The leaders' conversation took place on Tuesday in the format of a closed video-conference and lasted for about two hours.

"Dialogue is important in diplomacy, but it cannot replace real actions. After yesterday's meeting, I do not see any positive effects of this dialogue, from our point of view," Szynkowski vel Sek said on the air of Telewizja Polska.

He noted that Poland prefers not to rely on such conversations, but to develop its armed forces. According to the minister, Warsaw needs not only to participate in various alliances, but also to strengthen its potential and conduct diplomatic offensive. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

