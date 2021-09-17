Portion of under-construction flyover crashes in Mumbai, 14 injured

Mumbai, Sep 17 At least 14 persons were injured when a portion of an under-construction flyover at Bandra Kurla Complex here crashed early on Friday, the BMC Disaster Control said.

The incident occurred around 4.40 a.m. when a girder of the SELR flyover being built by the MMRDAA in Bandra East came crashing down in the early hours.

All the 14 injured men were rushed to the BMC's V.N. Desai Hospital for treatment and their condition is now stable.

They are identified as: Anil Singh, 28; Arvind Singh, 29; Azhar Ali, 26; Mustafa Ali, 28; Riyazuddin Ali, 23; Motallab Ali, 28; Riyaz Ali, 21; Atish Ali, 22; Akbar Ali, 25; Shravan, 49; Rais Ali, 22; Aziz-Ul-Huq, 29; Parvez, 22 and Shrimand, 25.

