Possibility of rain in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 21 Showers are likely to return to the national capital after a few days break. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light showers on Tuesday.

The city may see a moderate spell on Wednesday aswell, while there would be light rain in subsequent days till September 24.

The maximum temperature on Monday was recorded at 35.8 degree Celsius, a notch below normal, while the minimum was at 25.8 degree Celsius, a notch below normal.

The maximum temperature on Tuesday will hover around 34 degrees Celsius and the minimum will be around 26 degrees Celsius.

According to the IMD data, this monsoon season the national capital has had some record breaking rainfall. Delhi needs just 12.6 mm more rainfall in the next few days to be counted as the highest ever rainfall recorded in the month of September at Safdarjung observatory.

IMD data showed that the highest rainfall was recorded in September 1944 at 417.3 mm.

In September this year, the city has witnessed rainfall on 14 days, of which three days were heavy rain on September 1 (112.1mm); very heavy on September 2 (117.7mm) and again, heavy rainfall on September 11(94.7mm). While on other days the rain was recorded under either 'very light', 'light' or 'moderate' category.

According to IMD, the rainfall between 64.5 mm and 115.5mm in a day is considered as 'heavy', while 'very heavy' is between 115.6 mm and 204 mm.

The city's air quality remained under 'moderate' category with Air Quality Index AQI) at 129 at Anand Vihar at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

