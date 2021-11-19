President confers Order of Independence on Japanese Ambassador

President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has bestowed the Order of Independence, First Class, on Akihiko Nakajima, Ambassador of Japan to the UAE, recognising his efforts during his tenure towards the development and strengthening of the friendly relations and cooperation between the UAE and Japan.

While receiving him at Expo 2020 Dubai, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, presented Ambassador Nakajima with the Order.

He wished the Japanese Ambassador success in his assignment, and praised his role in enhancing bilateral relations between the UAE and Japan in all spheres.

Ambassador Nakajima extended thanks and appreciation to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa and praised him for his wise policies and notable role regionally and internationally.

He also extended his gratitude to the UAE government departments for supporting his mission to develop ties with the UAE. (ANI/WAM)

( With inputs from ANI )

