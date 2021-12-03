Production of nuclear weapons, dumping of waste damage the environment of Tibetan plateau

Tibetan glaciers are melting three times faster than the rest of the world due to global warming, production of nuclear weapons and dumping of nuclear waste in the region.

The Dalai Lama had spoken about the increasing environmental crisis around the world and Tibet at the Global Environmental forum for the next generation in Tokyo, Japan on April 6, 2015, reported a Canada-based think tank.

His Holiness expressed concern over Tibet being used for the production of nuclear weapons and the dumping of nuclear waste. Such acts have affected the wildlife and environment in Tibet.

His Holiness said, "Taking care of our planet is a matter of looking after our own home. We can no longer exploit the earth's resources--the trees, water, air and minerals--with no care for the coming generations. I support young people's protests at governments' inaction over the climate crisis," according to the international think tank based in Canada, International Forum for Rights and Security (IFFRAS).

His Holiness also said that "The Tibetan Plateau needs to be protected, not just for Tibetans but for the environmental health and sustainability of the entire world".

As countries met for the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26), the His Holiness appealed to "pay more attention" to the role of Tibet's ecology and the global climate crisis, the think tank reported.

( With inputs from ANI )

