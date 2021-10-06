Punjab CM Charanjit Channi condemns Taliban attack on Kabul gurudwara

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday condemned the attack and vandalism on the Sikh shrine, Gurdwara Karte Parwan in Kabul.

He urged the Centre and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to take up the incident of vandalism on priority at the international level

"The attack at Gurdwara Karte Parwan in Kabul by armed Taliban officials is highly condemnable. We are with our Sikh community in Afghanistan. I request the Union Govt & External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar to address this issue on priority at the international level," tweeted Channi.

A group of unidentified heavily armed Taliban on Tuesday entered Gurdwara Karte Parwan and vandalized the holy shrine and according to reports took several people under their custody.

"I have received alarming reports from Kabul. A group of unidentified heavily armed Taliban officials have entered Gurdwara Karte Parwan in Kabul," said Puneet Singh Chandhok, President, Indian World Forum.

"They have taken the community present in the Gurdwara into custody. It is being alleged by the locals on the ground that the officials have broken off the CCTV cameras of the Gurdwara and vandalising the Gurdwara currently," added Chandhok.

After the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan, minorities in Afghanistan are being subjected to targeted killings, violence, and discrimination based on their religious and ethnic identity.

( With inputs from ANI )

