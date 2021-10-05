Punjab-origin MPs seek justice for violence victims

Chandigarh, Oct 5 Punjab-origin British and Canadian MPs have called the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh at a farmers' protest as "disturbing" and "devastating", while seeking justice for the victims.

"Devastating to learn about the trampling to death of peaceful #FarmersProtest activists and others in #LakhimpurKheri India," the UK's Labour Party MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi tweeted.

"My heartfelt condolences to the families for their immense loss. Hope the authorities and media will treat them fairly, because they deserve justice now," the politician added.

Canadian MP Tim S. Uppal said he was shocked to learn about the brazen attack on protesting farmers.

"Those responsible must be brought to justice," he said in a tweet.

Another Canadian MP Ruby Sahota said she was heartbroken to learn about the violence directed at protesting farmers.

"My heartfelt condolences to the families of those who were killed or injured, I add my voice to the growing calls for justice and accountability," she tweeted.

Meanwhile, Canadian MP Preet Kaur Gill added: "This is deeply disturbing and there must be an investigation into the deaths of the four farmers who were peacefully protesting."

