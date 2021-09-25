Quad can deal with big challenges in complex, changing world: Australian PM

Speaking at the Quad summit here, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that the group can deal with big challenges in a complex and changing world.

Making his opening remarks at the summit Morrison said, "The Quad is about demonstrating that how the democracies such as ours get things done. They can do with the big challenges, we face in a very complex in changing world. And there is no part of the world that is more dynamic than Indo-Pacific at this time."

"We believe in a free and open Indo-Pacific because we know that's what to live in a strong, stable and prosperous region. So our citizens can realise their hopes and dreams for their future in a liberal and free society," he added.

The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, also known as the Quad, was first initiated in 2007 by then Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, with the goal of peace and security in the region.

The much-anticipated first in-person meeting of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (or Quad, of India, the United States, Australia and Japan), began on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is participating in the Quad leaders meeting along with leaders of the US, Japan, and Australia in Washington. US President Joe Biden is hosting all the leaders at the White House.

According to sources and official announcements, today's summit will touch upon a variety of subjects like 5G technology, climate change, critical infrastructure, supply chains and regional security.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said PM Modi and Biden, along with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, and their Japanese counterpart Yoshihide Suga will review the Quad Vaccine initiative which was announced in March this year, as part of their ongoing efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

The leaders will review progress made since their first virtual summit on March 12, 2021, and discuss regional issues of shared interest. They will also exchange views on contemporary global issues such as critical and emerging technologies, connectivity and infrastructure, cyber security, maritime security, humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, climate change, and education, read the statement.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor