Rajnath Singh holds delegation-level talks with Australian counterpart

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Australian counterpart Peter Dutton are holding delegation-level talks in Delhi.

Australian Defence Minister and Foreign Minister Marise Payne are here in New Delhi on an official visit and are set to hold a '2+2' ministerial dialogue tomorrow.

"Despite the testing times of COVID19, your visit to India is a testimony of our strong friendship. India and Australia have a very comfortable and natural relationship and share democratic traditions," said Rajnath Singh at the beginning of the meeting with Peter Dutton.

"Our two counties have shared stakes in a peaceful, cooperative, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region," he added. The minister also acknowledged Australia's support to India amid its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Separately, the two Australian ministers are also scheduled to meet Union Minister Smriti Ir at the Shastri Bhawan.

Australia's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday had said this visit is aimed at advancing Australia's relationship with their close friends and strategic partners in the Indo-Pacific region.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that the inaugural 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue is being held pursuant to the elevation of India-Australia bilateral relations to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during the India-Australia Leaders' Virtual Summit on 04 June 2020.

The agenda for the Dialogue will cover a range of bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest, MEA added.

( With inputs from ANI )

