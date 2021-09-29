REET paper leak: 20 suspended including SDM, DSP

Jaipur, Sep 29 In the REET paper leak case in Rajasthan, the Ashok Gehlot government has so far suspended 20 officers and employees including one Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) officer, two Rajasthan Public Service (RPS) officials and one District Education Officer (DEO) of Sawai Madhopur.

The employees include three constables as well. An FIR has also been registered against them and a departmental inquiry has started against the accused RAS and RPS.

The role of these officers and employees was found suspicious in the recently held REET exam organised to appoint government teachers in state. This is the first such case in the state, when action has been taken against RAS and RPS officials in case of copying or paper leak.

The accused include SDM Narendra Kumar Meena (RAS), Circle Officer Narayan Tiwari (RPS), DSP Rajulal Meena, District Education Officer Radheshyam Meena (all from Sawai Madhopur) and 20 others.

After getting the preliminary evidence, the government suspended them, if found guilty they will be dismissed from service.

