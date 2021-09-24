Rohini court firing: CJI expresses concern on safety of court complexes

New Delhi, Sep 24 Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana has expressed deep concern at the incident, where three gangsters were killed in a shootout inside a courtroom of Rohini court complex on Friday. The incident also left several people injured and raised serious questions on the loopholes in the security arrangements on the court complexes.

According to a source familiar with the development, the CJI spoke to the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court in connection with this incident and advised him to talk to both police and the Bar to ensure that the functioning of court is not affected.

The top court is already examining a matter in connection with safety and security of court complexes and judicial personnel. The source added that in the wake of Friday's violence at the Rohini court complex, the matter may get prioritised next week.

In videos, gunshots were heard inside the court complex. Policemen were seen firing at the gangsters, while lawyers were running to safety inside the building at the court complex.

According to senior police officials, gunmen dressed as lawyers, were present inside the court, shot gangster Jitender Gogi thrice, killing him. Special police personnel escorting the gangster then fired back, killing both the attackers on the spot.

Jitender Maan alias 'Gogi' who was shot dead in a witness box in a courtroom, was most wanted gangster involved in umpteen number of kidnappings and murders. Gogi, who was arrested by the Special Cell in April, was involved in the killing of a Haryana-based singer, who was gunned down by assailants in Panipat in 2017. Gogi carried a reward of Rs 2.5 lakh on his head in Haryana.

