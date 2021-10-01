RTI activist murder case: K'taka HC cancels spl public prosecutor's appointment

Bengaluru, Oct 1 The Karnataka High Court has cancelled the order of appointment of Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) by the state government in connection with a murder case of RTI activist Vinayak Panduranga Balika.

The Single bench headed by Justice M. Nagaprasanna gave the order considering the petition by the main accused in the Balika murder case Naresh Shenoy.

The petitioner submitted that the SPP has been arguing for the complainants in the case since the beginning and also participated in many protests. It was also brought to the notice of the court that the appointed SPP had also participated in the press conference organised by the father of RTI activist Balika and given statements against the accused person.

The petitioner maintained that Ravindranath has been appointed as the SPP in the case by the government as per the wishes of the family of RTI activist. The petitioner demanded that his appointment must be cancelled as if he is continuing as the SPP in the case, impartial inquiry won't be possible.

The bench, which considered the plea, cancelled the order of the government. The court also stated that RTI activist's sister Anuradha Baliga could submit a petition to the government for the appointment of a fresh SPP to the case and instructed the state government to consider her application as per the law.

RTI activist Vinayaka Balika was hacked to death on March 21, 2016. The state government had appointed Ravindranath Kamath as the SPP on December 21, 2016.

