Russia: Hundreds protest in Moscow over election result

Hundreds of protesters on Saturday gathered at a central square in Moscow and protested against the results of the State Duma elections held on September 17-19.

The protesters joined a rally organised by the Russian Communist Party, the second-largest group in the Duma, demanding the elections be cancelled citing alleged electoral fraud, Anadolu Agency reported.

However, Russian Communist Party leader Gennady Zyuganov, who came second in the election race, did not attend the demonstration.

Other Russian cities, such as Ufa, Yekaterinburg, and Ulan Ude, have also seen protests organised by Russian Communists.

Russia's ruling party United Russia, which supports President Vladimir Putin, secured 324 seats in the last week's parliamentary elections.

The "elections fairly reflect the outcome of the vote," Ella Pamfilova, head of the Central Electoral Commission, said, adding the turnout was 51.74 per cent with over 56.4 million people casting their votes, Anadolu Agency reported.

Pamfilova said a total of eight political parties along with five independent deputies entered the parliament; United Russia secured 324 of the total 450 seats, Communist Party 57, A Just Russia 27, Liberal Democrat Party 21, and New People got 13 seats.

( With inputs from ANI )

