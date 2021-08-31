Russia records 17,813 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Russia registered 17,813 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from 18,325 the day before, taking the overall tally to 6,918,965, the federal response center said on Tuesday.

"Over the past day, 17,813 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 1,366 cases (7.7%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase fell to 0.26%.

Moscow has the highest number of new cases with 1,162 daily infections, down from 1,424 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by the Moscow region with 758 cases, down from 858, and the Sverdlovsk region with 516 cases, down from 520.

The response center reported 795 new deaths linked to the coronavirus, up from 792 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 183,224.

In the same 24 hours, 18,624 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, up from 14,180 the day before, bringing the total to 6,181,054. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor