Russia records 22,010 covid cases in past 24 hours

Published: August 3, 2021

Russia registered 22,010 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 23,508 the day before, taking the overall tally to 6,334,195, the federal response center said on Tuesday.

