Russia records 22,010 covid cases in past 24 hours
By ANI | Published: August 3, 2021 02:15 PM2021-08-03T14:15:06+5:302021-08-03T14:25:13+5:30
Russia registered 22,010 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 23,508 the day before, taking the overall tally to 6,334,195, the federal response center said on Tuesday.
( With inputs from ANI )
