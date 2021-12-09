Russia reports 30,209 new COVID-19 cases

Russia has reported 30,209 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, taking the total caseload to 9,925,806, the official monitoring and response center said Thursday.

Meanwhile, the national COVID-19 death toll increased by 1,181 to 286,004, while the number of recoveries grew by 35,794 to 8,637,861.

Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 2,948 new cases, taking its total caseload to 1,974,899.

Anna Popova, head of Russia's consumer rights and human well-being watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, said Thursday that the Delta variant continues to be the dominant strain in the country, after two Omicron cases were confirmed. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor