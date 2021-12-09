Russia reports 30,209 new COVID-19 cases
By ANI | Published: December 9, 2021 05:34 PM2021-12-09T17:34:26+5:302021-12-09T17:45:02+5:30
Russia has reported 30,209 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, taking the total caseload to 9,925,806, the official monitoring and response center said Thursday.
Meanwhile, the national COVID-19 death toll increased by 1,181 to 286,004, while the number of recoveries grew by 35,794 to 8,637,861.
Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 2,948 new cases, taking its total caseload to 1,974,899.
Anna Popova, head of Russia's consumer rights and human well-being watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, said Thursday that the Delta variant continues to be the dominant strain in the country, after two Omicron cases were confirmed. (ANI/Xinhua)
( With inputs from ANI )
