Russia to organize new special flights to deliver aid to Afghanistan soon: Envoy

Russia will organize new special flights to deliver humanitarian aid to Afghanistan soon, local media reported citing its Ambassador to Kabul on Thursday.

"In accordance with the instructions of the Russian president, the Ministry of Defense has begun to deliver humanitarian aid ... Its total volume is over 100 tons," Dmitry Zhirnov said while addressing reporters.

TASS News Agency quoting ambassador reported that several hundred Russian citizens remain in Afghanistan, and those wishing to return to the homeland will be evacuated on Thursday via military transport aircraft.

"Nearly 900 Afghan citizens of Russian universities will be transported to Russia in the near future as well," Zhirnov said.

UN Migration Agency raised concern over the ongoing humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, it said that Afghanistan may fall into "extreme poverty" by mid-2022 if no action is taken immediately to address the simultaneous humanitarian, economic and political crises.

"Afghanistan is a country of almost 40 million people, nearly all of whom may fall into extreme poverty by mid-2022 if no action is taken immediately to address the simultaneous humanitarian, economic and political crises," the International Organization for Migration (IOM) has said in a statement.

( With inputs from ANI )

