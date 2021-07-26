Samsung Electronics walks with Olympics athletes, starts 'Digital Walking Challenge'

Samsung Electronics, an official partner of Olympics for wireless communication and computing equipment, will launch a digital walking campaign with Tokyo Olympics athletes from the world through Samsung Health app.

Samsung Electronics announced on the 23rd that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) will hold the '#Stronger Together Challenge,' a digital walking campaign that athletes and Olympic fans can participate together, through the Samsung Health app.

The campaign was launched to connect athletes participating in the Olympics with their fans and share their passion, based on the Olympic marketing's co-value, engagement and diversity. The campaign will be conducted for 45 days from the opening day of the Tokyo Olympics to September 5, the closing day of the Paralympics.

Not only Olympic athletes but also fans of the World Olympics will participate in the campaign. Also, U.K. Welsh cyclist Geraint Thomas and world-class surfer Carissa Moore, pro gamer 'Faker' Lee Sang-hyuk, Turkey's Emre Mollahuseyinoglu, the winner of Samsung's global social contribution programs, 'Samsung Innovation Campus' and 'Solve for Tomorrow', and Egypt's Paula Buscher, and the U.S' Michelle Duong will participate.

Samsung Health app users can easily participate in the campaign. Users can access Samsung Health app, go the 'Together' tab at the bottom, and click the 'Participate' button.

If users achieve 250,000 steps during the 45 campaign days, they can obtain Olympic badge. Also, they can collect five special cards by checking the link that appears when pass the 5 target points. All digital badges and cards can also be shared on users' SNS. (ANI/Global Economic)

( With inputs from ANI )

