Samsung succeeded to develop '200 million pixels'; The 'Super-Gap' in mobile camera technology

Samsung Electronics succeeded in developing '200 million pixels' for the first time in the industry and is leading changes in the next generation mobile device camera market.

According to the company on the 2nd, the mobile image sensor ' ISOCELL HP1' is the new product in 2 years following the 'ISOCELL Bright HMX' released in August 2019.

For this product, 200 million pixels which are 0.644um(micrometer, 1/1 million m) are installed on the optical format (diameter of area where images are recognized through camera lenses).

The number of pixels has increased by 85% compared to the previous models' 108 million pixels, and the size of the optical format has been minimized from 1/1.33 to 1/1.22 inches.

Samsung Electronics' new technology 'ChameleonCell' is also applied to the new product for the first time. The technology can combine 4 or 16 nearby pixels depending on the filming environment.

It uses 0.64ummicro pixels when there is enough light, and 1.28umor 2.56mm pixels when it is dark, such as night or indoor, to receive more light. The company explained that users can take bright and vivid photos through this technology.

It also equipped a technology to record 8K high-resolution video with 30 frames per second without loss of viewing angle by using 4 nearby pixels as combined one.

In addition, Samsung Electronics also introduced Dual Pixel Image Sensor 'ISOCELL GN5', which is the smallest size with 1/1.57 inches.

Dual pixel is a technology that enables fast and accurate auto-focus functions by attaching two photodiodes that focus the camera.

In particular, Samsung Electronics has strengthened its auto-focus function by utilizing 'dual pixel pro' technology for this product.

Common dual pixel products utilize only the left and right phase differences of subjects to automatically focus, on the other hand, this product utilized all upper, lower, left and right phase differences.

Also, it applied FDTI (Front Deep Trench Isolation) process for the first time that can minimize crosstalk occurred by application of pixel ultrafine technology and maximize full well capacity.

Through this technology, it implemented same level of performance of 1.2umpixels products although it has 1.0umpixels. Also, it enables to take high-definition photographs of 100 million pixels through color filter relocation algorithm that utilizes a single photodiode as a pixel in an environment with rich light. (ANI/Global Economic)

( With inputs from ANI )

