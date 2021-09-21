Sana Gulwani : Hindu girl in Pakistan cracks CSS exam

A Hindu girl has made history in Pakistan. The girl's name is Sana Ramchandra Gulwani and she is 27 years old. Dr. Sana has passed the Central Superior Services exam in the first attempt. One of the first Hindus in the history of Pakistan has got such success in this exam. Meanwhile, Sana's appointment has also been confirmed after passing the exam.

According to the Express Tribune, the exam in Pakistan appears to be very difficult. Because, only less than 2 percent of the candidates have succeeded in this exam. Central Superior Services is an examination for appointments in the administrative service of Pakistan and the UPSC standard in India can be compared with this examination. Sana had participated in the exam from a rural area in Sindh province. This vacancy is filled under Pakistan Administrative Services. This was my first attempt, and the dream has come true, said Sana after passing the exam. Her parents had always wished for her to become a doctor, which she did, but that is not the career path she wanted for herself, she shares, adding that both her parents are happy with her decision now.

Sana has fulfilled her parents' wish and her own dream. After completing medical education as per the wishes of the parents, she secured a place in the administrative service through CSS examination. Sana had a Bachelor of Medicine degree from Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University five years ago. After that, she also became a surgeon. After earning a master's degree in urology, she began preparing for administrative service and succeeded in her first attempt.