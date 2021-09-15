Saudi Arabia approves law to protect personal data

Riyadh, Sep 15 The Saudi Cabinet has approved the Personal Data Protection Law that aims to reinforce respect for individuals' privacy and contribute to the creation of a data-based digital economy.

The law will be implemented 180 days after its issuance, Xinhua news agency reported.

President of Saudi Data & AI Authority (SDAIA) Abdullah bin Sharaf Alghamdi said in a statement that the law would help accelerate the process of digital transformation and create an information-based society.

The digital transformation empowers the private sector, creates a regulatory environment conducive to business growth, and attracts foreign investments, he added.

The law protects the rights related to processing personal data, regulates their sharing between entities, and prevents their misuse, and will therefore enhance the local economy and build trust in the data sector, he said.

He highlighted that it is impermissible to use personal means of communication to send marketing or awareness-raising materials to individuals unless consent has been obtained.

Through this law, SDAIA seeks to protect personal data by developing national strategies, policies, controls, and procedures as well as support for their implementation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor