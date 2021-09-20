SC seeks details of structures still standing on forest land in Khori

New Delhi, Sep 20 The Supreme Court on Monday sought details from Faridabad Municipal Corporation about structures, existing on the Aravali forest land in Khori village but not included in the demolition drive.

A bench headed by Justice A.M. Khanwilkar asked the civic body to also indicate steps taken to remove the debris of the unauthorised structures, demolished on the forest land.

During the hearing, the bench noted: "We direct the Commissioner of Faridabad Municipal Corporation to submit a chart area-wise disclosing the structures standing on forest land which have not been demolished." It also sought justification for non-demolition of unauthorised structures, if any, before the next date of hearing.

The civic body counsel informed the bench also comprising Justice Dinesh Maheshwari that up to September 15, a total of 2,391 applications for rehabilitation have been received so far, out of which 892 applicants were found to be prima facie eligible. The counsel added 302 of them turned up on Monday to collect the provisional allotment letters.

The bench has scheduled the matter for further hearing on October 22.

The civic body counsel submitted that the proposed schedule for the allotment of EWS flats under the rehabilitation scheme to eligible applicants has been re-aligned and November 15, is the last date of submission of application and for final scrutiny of documents, it is November 25. The counsel added the draw will be held on December 2, as by November 29, the final list of eligible applicants will be published and the issuance of final allotment letter will begin December 15 onwards.

The counsel further added that total number of available flats is around 2,000 and the number of houses, which were demolished at Khori village were higher.

Senior advocates Colin Gonsalves and Sanjay Parikh, representing some of the petitioners, raised the issue regarding eligibility criteria.

The bench replied: "Let these people apply, they will verify the position and they will take a stand".

The apex court on June 7, had directed the Haryana government and the Faridabad Municipal Corporation to remove "all encroachments", consisting around 10,000 residential constructions, in Aravali forest area near the village.

