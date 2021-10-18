School shooting occurs near Russian city of Perm
By ANI | Published: October 18, 2021 10:26 AM2021-10-18T10:26:03+5:302021-10-18T10:35:02+5:30
A shooting has occurred in a school in the suburbs of the Russian city of Perm, local emergency information services told Sputnik.
"Yes, there was a shooting at a school. We are not releasing any more information," the Oktyabrsky District emergency information service said.
In September, six people were killed and dozens were injured when a student opened fire at Perm State University. (ANI/Sputnik)
( With inputs from ANI )
