School shooting occurs near Russian city of Perm

A shooting has occurred in a school in the suburbs of the Russian city of Perm, local emergency information services told Sputnik.

"Yes, there was a shooting at a school. We are not releasing any more information," the Oktyabrsky District emergency information service said.

In September, six people were killed and dozens were injured when a student opened fire at Perm State University. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor