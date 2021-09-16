Schools closed in UP due to rains

Lucknow, Sep 16 The Uttar Pradesh government On Thursday decided to close all educational institutions in the state, following incessant rains since the past 24 hours.

According to official sources, the decision has been taken in view of the safety of students since several areas and roads are heavily water-logged.

The met department has said that the state is likely to experience heavy rains in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor