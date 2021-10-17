Senior Russian diplomat to visit Damascus on Saturday: Embassy Source

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin will pay a visit to Syria on Saturday, a source in the Russian Embassy in Damascus told Sputnik.

"The visit of Sergey Vershinin will last two days," the source said.

The agenda will include meetings with a number of high-ranking Syrian officials, the source added. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

