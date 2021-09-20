Serbian Foreign Minister calls on Vice President Naidu during India visit

Published: September 20, 2021

Serbian Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovic on Monday met Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu during his visit to India.

The meeting is part of Selakovic's two-day visit to India.

Prior to this meeting, Selakovic also delivered a keynote speech on India-Serbia relations at the Indian Council of World Affairs, Sapru House.

Earlier, Selakovic also met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday at Hyderabad House. Both the countries will focus on enhancing bilateral relations.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

