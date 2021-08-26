Several policemen suspended in Pakistan over 'fake encounter' charges

Several policemen from Pakistan's Karachi force have been suspended over 'fake encounter' charges on Thursday.

The developments came after a young man, Shehzad Chandiyo, was shot dead by the Police in an exchange of fire on Monday, Korangi additional SHO is also among the suspended officers.

"Shehzad was innocent and was not involved in any wrongdoings," the deceased's family members said.

Shehzad's family members and neighbours also protested outside the Karachi Press Club against this encounter.

Meanwhile, authorities have undertaken a probe against Korangi additional SHO and other personnel involved in the case.

This is yet another case of wrongdoing by the Pakistan police force. Earlier this month, a Pakistani policeman from also Lahore was also suspended after he exposed himself to a woman and abused her while she was entering a police van.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor