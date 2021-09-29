SFIO says found some properties of Unitech, SC allows it to file report

New Delhi, Sep 29 The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) to file its report on irregularities in Unitech Ltd and also details on some of its properties.

Additional Solicitor General Madhavi Divan, representing the SFIO, submitted before a bench headed by Justice D.Y. Chandrachud that it has prepared a report on its investigation into Unitech Ltd and they have also found some properties and need some clarification.

"Some of the properties which they have found are overlapping with the properties found by the Enforcement Directorate," she added, seeking permission to file its report in a sealed cover.

The bench, also comprising Justices Vikram Nath and B.V. Nagarathna, told Divan she can file the report in a sealed cover, but the matter will be taken up next Wednesday. Divan further added that they need to bring certain issues to the knowledge of the court.

The bench told Divan that it was scheduled to sit on Thursday but due to some problem, the special bench, hearing the Unitech matter, will sit on Wednesday.

The Supreme Court, on August 26, had directed former Unitech Group promoters, Sanjay Chandra and his brother Ajay Chandra, should be shifted from Delhi's Tihar Jail to Arthur Road jail and Taloja jail in Mumbai. It had also slammed the Tihar jail authorities for allegedly colluding with the brothers to scuttle the ongoing probe against them and to "dissipate" their properties before the ED could seize them. The top court was angered after learning that Chandras were sending instructions from inside the jail and also allegedly threatened the witnesses.

In its report, the ED had claiming it has found a "secret underground office", which was being operated by their father and Unitech founder Ramesh Chandra, and both his sons Sanjay and Ajay visited the office, when on parole or bail. The agency alleged that it was done in collusion with the Tihar Jail authorities. The top court observed that attempts were made by the brothers to undermine its jurisdiction.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor