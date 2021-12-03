Sheikh Hamdan pays tribute to Jetman pilot Vincent Reffet who died in tragic accident

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince paid a emotional tribute to Jetman pilot Vincent Reffet. Sheikh Hamdan, who is an adventurer himself, on his Instagram stories wrote, “The path to the future has already been set. “In memory of Vincent Reffet 1984 – 2020.”XDubai, home to sports lovers, adventure hunters, wrote on Youtube, “In memory of Vince Reffet.

Vince Reffet was leading member of Dubai Jetman, who broke records and achieved new heights, and paved the way for a more advanced future.The French national died in an accident in Dubai on November 17, 2020.Vince wowed the world with his daredevil flights over the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa and an Emirates Jumbo jet. Vincent was close to Sheikh Hamdan. Hamdan and Vincent made flights together. Sheikh Hamdan had also penned a emotional note when the Frenchman died in November 2020.Vincent Reffet was part of the company Jetman Dubai. The 36-year-old went viral for flights over the Gulf city's waterfront and the Alps. Reffet was the child of skydivers and had performed numerous stunts throughout his career, including BASE-jumping off the world's tallest building, the Burj Khalifa.

