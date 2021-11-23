Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid reappointed as Kuwait Prime Minister

Kuwait's Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid has been reappointed as premier by an emiri order, local media reported citing state news agency KUNA on Tuesday.

According to Al Arabia, Al-Khalid submitted the resignation of his cabinet on November 8.

The government had previously been locked in a standoff with opposition lawmakers who have insisted on questioning Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid Al Sabah in the elected parliament.

Several opposition MPs had insisted on questioning the premier on various issues, including handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and corruption, but a motion passed in March had given him immunity from questioning until the end of 2022.

The government started a dialogue with MPs to break the impasse, with the opposition demanding an amnesty pardoning dissidents and to be able to question Sheikh Sabah, who has been premier since late 2019.

( With inputs from ANI )

