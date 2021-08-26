Shocking! 2-month-old baby survives for days by gnawing his own hands on top of dead mother

In a shocking incident, a 2 month old baby survived for days by gnawing at his fingers after his mother was found dead in her apartment. The victim identified as Danielle Wade, her dead body was discovered in her apartment in Louisville, Kentucky, on Wednesday, August 18. According to the police the 29-year-old mother had died of an overdose several days earlier.

Adriane Wade, mother of Danielle was called by the police to identify her body. She said she was told her daughter had been dead several days while her grandson, Dreseaun, lied on top of his mother.

Adriane was told by the police that her 2-month-old grandson son was still alive, reportedly lying on top of his mother's body for days. The infant survived by gnawing on his own fingers.

“Decomposing for days with her little baby, her little newborn, laying on top of her,” Wade said. “That baby that was in the apartment while she was decomposing, his hand was raw from trying to eat to survive.”

The 2 month old baby is in the hospital for treatment. He is recovering from dehydration and injuries sustained to his hands. Adriane say that she considers it a miracle that her grandson survived so long without his mother.

“It is miraculous because God is involved,” Wade said. “God is involved. It’s very miraculous. He ate his hand raw. (He was) in there for days without survival techniques.”

“I can’t believe this is how her week ended,” her mother said. “I can’t believe it happened this quick. Life is so short, and it happened just like that.”

Adriane said she will take care of Dreseaun and her other grandson moving forward.