Shocking! 82-year-old man dies after surgeon amputates his wrong, surgeon fined €2,700

In a shocking incident, a surgeon was fined by an Austrian court for amputating wrong leg of a patient. The patient has been identified as a 82-year-old man who died before the case came to court.

The 43-year-old surgeon said that her actions were due to “human error”. However the court found her guilty of gross negligence and fined her €2,700.

The shocking incident took place in May when the surgeon had marked the wrong leg of the octogenarian for amputation before the operation. The mistake was noticed two days after carrying out the surgery.

The court awarded €5,000 in damages plus interest to the widow of the patient.